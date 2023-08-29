Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2023

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

VITFF opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.