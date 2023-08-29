Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

VITFF opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

