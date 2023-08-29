Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance

VSQTF stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Victory Square Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

