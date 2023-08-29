Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,300 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the July 31st total of 548,500 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIGL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIGL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Further Reading

