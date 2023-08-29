Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Down 18.3% in August

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance
Shares of VINP stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.98.
Vinci Partners Investments Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 94.12%.
Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments
Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.
Further Reading
