VinFast Auto (VFS) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is one of 679 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare VinFast Auto to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VinFast Auto and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto Competitors 111 586 863 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 50.94%. Given VinFast Auto’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto’s competitors have a beta of -0.01, meaning that their average share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

55.5% of VinFast Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% 2.24% VinFast Auto Competitors -57.30% -66.05% -1.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VinFast Auto and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto $13,058.82 billion $12.02 million 457.50 VinFast Auto Competitors $726.80 billion $29.24 million 61.30

VinFast Auto has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. VinFast Auto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

