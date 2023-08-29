Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 17,254 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

Read Our Latest Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE CF opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $116.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.