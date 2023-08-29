Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 7,884 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after buying an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $211.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NSC. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.