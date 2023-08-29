Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.20 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $780,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 85,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 128,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $221.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

