Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.52 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,223 shares of company stock worth $15,641,095. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $202.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.90 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.