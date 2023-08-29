Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in AutoZone by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in AutoZone by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AutoZone by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,469.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,479.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,509.89. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,050.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZO

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.