Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $1.34 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.90.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

