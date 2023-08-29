Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Up 59.5% in August

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the July 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Vodacom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Vodacom Group stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. Vodacom Group has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $8.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

