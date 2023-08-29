VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,075,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VSBGF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

