VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,075,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VSBGF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.