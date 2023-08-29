WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 118.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $91.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $107.60.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. Guggenheim cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

