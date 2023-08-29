Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of WB stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Weibo has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.66 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth about $657,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 527,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 74,270 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

