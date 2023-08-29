Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

