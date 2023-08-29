White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Up 58.6% in August

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the July 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

White Gold Stock Performance

Shares of WHGOF stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. White Gold has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

