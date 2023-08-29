Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Update

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,492,500 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the July 31st total of 1,145,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.4 days.

Whitehaven Coal Trading Up 2.6 %

Whitehaven Coal stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Whitehaven Coal has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

