Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.69. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.