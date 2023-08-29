Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.1 %

WVVI stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Willamette Valley Vineyards

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau bought 6,588 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $38,539.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,881.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

