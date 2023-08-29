William Blair Comments on Nordstrom, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a report released on Friday, August 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JWN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.81.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $15.54 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 422.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after buying an additional 131,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,477,000 after buying an additional 182,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 70.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after buying an additional 3,556,576 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,622,000 after buying an additional 2,682,248 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after buying an additional 35,663 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

