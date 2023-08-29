Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Winland Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WELX opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

