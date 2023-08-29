Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Winland Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WELX opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.
Winland Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Winland
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.