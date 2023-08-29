World Moto (OTCMKTS:FARE) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Critical Survey

World Moto (OTCMKTS:FARE – Get Free Report) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares World Moto and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Moto N/A N/A N/A Innoviz Technologies -2,727.64% -75.53% -55.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Moto 0 0 0 0 N/A Innoviz Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Innoviz Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.63, suggesting a potential upside of 288.51%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than World Moto.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares World Moto and Innoviz Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Moto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innoviz Technologies $6.03 million 50.49 -$126.87 million ($0.99) -2.24

World Moto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innoviz Technologies.

Summary

Innoviz Technologies beats World Moto on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Moto

World Moto, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells moto-meter products and services primarily in Thailand. Its principal product is the moto-meter, which provides moto-taxi fare metering and other communication capabilities. The company also develops moto-meter related smartphone application, which connects directly to the moto-meter through a secure Bluetooth connection and can access real-time data from the moto-meter, and enables customers to view driver profiles and ratings before getting on a motorcycle taxi. In addition, it develops Yes, a concierge service that enables persons to order products and have them delivered to their address by motor scooter; and HailYes, an integrated mobile platform, which instantly connects consumers to transport and commerce services in a local community, as well as Wheelies, an advertising product that displays static and streaming media on the wheels of motorcycles and automobiles. The company markets its products through social media, direct sales, and trade shows. World Moto, Inc. is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

