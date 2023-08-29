Wrapped Cardano (WADA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,879.41

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.16 billion and approximately $4,879.41 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,122,629,654 coins and its circulating supply is 35,068,216,035 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,122,629,654.096 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.26689638 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $5,491.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

