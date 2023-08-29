WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WW. UBS Group raised their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WW International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get WW International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WW

WW International Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of WW opened at $10.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.79. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $226.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, research analysts predict that WW International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 87,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in WW International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.