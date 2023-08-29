XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Short Interest Down 38.1% in August

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

XP Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:XPPLF opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. XP Power has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and provision of power supply solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Asia. The company was founded by James Edwards Peters in November 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore.

