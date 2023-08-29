Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. Yankuang Energy Group has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $29.99.

Yankuang Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $1.5657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

