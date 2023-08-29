Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Head to Head Survey

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Darden Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -53.47% -94.50% -31.16% Darden Restaurants 9.36% 47.22% 9.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yoshiharu Global and Darden Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Darden Restaurants 0 5 15 0 2.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Darden Restaurants has a consensus target price of $168.04, suggesting a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Darden Restaurants’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

0.2% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Darden Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $8.28 million 0.58 -$3.49 million ($0.42) -0.95 Darden Restaurants $10.49 billion 1.79 $981.90 million $8.00 19.40

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Yoshiharu Global on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands. Darden Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

