Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the July 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ZLNDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.
View Our Latest Report on Zalando
Zalando Trading Up 2.2 %
About Zalando
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
