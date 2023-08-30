126,891 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Hims & Hers Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 437.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 915,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 825,405 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $46,350.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,016 shares in the company, valued at $865,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $46,350.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,016 shares in the company, valued at $865,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 45,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $327,098.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HIMS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

