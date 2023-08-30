36Kr (KRKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter.

Shares of KRKR opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. 36Kr has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRKR Free Report ) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of 36Kr from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.

