991,109 Shares in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 991,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Elme Communities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELME. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $5,043,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of ELME stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $20.67.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -313.04%.

Elme Communities Profile

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

