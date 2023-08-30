A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $812.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of -0.02. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $42.11.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,908.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 157,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

