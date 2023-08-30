Abcam (ABCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st.

Abcam stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Abcam by 618.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Abcam by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities lowered Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

