Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $65.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

