Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASO. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.