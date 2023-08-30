Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.80. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 433,456 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Loerop bought 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 15.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $537.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 337.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

