ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 1.4% After Insider Selling

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.30. 100,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 740,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Specifically, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 887,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,098 shares of company stock worth $3,122,057. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.40 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ACM Research from $11.30 to $12.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

ACM Research Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $891 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $144.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.32 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 14.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 42.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

