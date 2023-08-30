Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

AFMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Affimed stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $80.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Affimed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Affimed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 27.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

