Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 136.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALEX opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is -135.38%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

