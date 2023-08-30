Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alignment Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $16.63.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $462.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.88 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.