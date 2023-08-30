Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.
Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $16.63.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $462.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.88 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.
