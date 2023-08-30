Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.98 per share for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

TSE ATD opened at C$71.31 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$54.12 and a twelve month high of C$71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CSFB upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.71.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

