Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 428,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 120,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 59,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,366,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,990,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $134.91 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $143.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

