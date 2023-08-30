Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Compass Point raised Ambac Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of AMBC opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 111.98%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 35,394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

