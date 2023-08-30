Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.10. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RY. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $90.44 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.94.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.019 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.92%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

