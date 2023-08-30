Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.33 and last traded at C$41.12. 9,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 21,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.50.
AND has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.96.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$157.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.5930414 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 17.96%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
