Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antelope Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antelope Enterprise by 600.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 167,487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Antelope Enterprise by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 114,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Antelope Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

AEHL stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Antelope Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.