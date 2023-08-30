Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 526.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 598,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 646,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ARI stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a current ratio of 49.19.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

