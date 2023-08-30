Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,745,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,112,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,882 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 143,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59,742 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 49,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 72,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 96,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $184.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

