AR Asset Management Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AR Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 252.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,366,329 shares of company stock worth $48,990,512. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $134.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $143.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.